Marcos appoints Acorda as 29th PNP chief

MULTIMEDIA

Acorda is 29th PNP chief

Rey Baniquet, PNA

Posted at Apr 24 2023 02:39 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the change of command between outgoing Philippine National Police chief, P/Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. (left) and P/Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. at the PNP Headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday. Acorda assumed command as the 29th PNP chief and would lead the 220,000-strong police force. Rey Baniquet, PNA

Marcos says he trusts new PNP chief Acorda to 'calm' police force amid issues

Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bongbong Marcos Rodolfo Azurin Jr. Benjamin Acorda Jr. Philippine National Police PNP chief