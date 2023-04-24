Marcos appoints Acorda as 29th PNP chief

MULTIMEDIA

Acorda is 29th PNP chief

Rey Baniquet, PNA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the change of command between outgoing Philippine National Police chief, P/Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. (left) and P/Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. at the PNP Headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday. Acorda assumed command as the 29th PNP chief and would lead the 220,000-strong police force. Rey Baniquet, PNA