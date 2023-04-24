Mandatory mask wearing in LRT, MRT

MULTIMEDIA
DOTr reminds LRT, MRT passengers of mandatory mask use
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 24 2023 02:28 PM
Passengers wear face masks as they board the train at the LRT-1 United Nations Avenue station in Manila on Monday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) reminded passengers that mask use in LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 stations and trains remained mandatory as a preventive measure against COVID-19, according to Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino.
- /business/04/24/23/uk-trade-envoys-visit-seen-reinforcing-relations-with-ph
- /news/04/24/23/marcos-trusts-new-pnp-chief-to-calm-police-force-amid-issues
- /news/04/24/23/marcos-says-plans-in-place-to-address-impending-el-nio
- /entertainment/04/24/23/ogie-diazs-mother-passes-away
- /news/04/24/23/higit-100-pamilya-nasunugan-sa-taguig