Mandatory mask wearing in LRT, MRT

MULTIMEDIA

DOTr reminds LRT, MRT passengers of mandatory mask use

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Passengers wear face masks as they board the train at the LRT-1 United Nations Avenue station in Manila on Monday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) reminded passengers that mask use in LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 stations and trains remained mandatory as a preventive measure against COVID-19, according to Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino.