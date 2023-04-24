Better airport experience with NAIA digitalization

MULTIMEDIA

Digitalization at NAIA for better airport experience

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Domestic flight passengers check in at Cebu Pacific's dedicated online check-in lane at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday. The airline's initiative goes in line with the Manila International Airport Authority's digitalization program to improve services and airport experience among stakeholders.