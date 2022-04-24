MULTIMEDIA
Climate activists pedal for people and planet
Jimmy A. Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 24 2022 03:34 PM
Climate activist Fred de Mesa and his daughter Acacia, 2, participate in a 12-kilometer bike ride to "call on governments and corporations to step up climate change action to save the planet from climate catastrophe", from Quezon City Memorial Circle to Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Sunday. Other rides were also held in Davao City and in the provinces of Camarines Norte and Batangas, and in eight other Asian countries-- Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan, according to event organizer Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).
