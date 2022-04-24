MULTIMEDIA

Climate activists pedal for people and planet

Jimmy A. Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Climate activist Fred de Mesa and his daughter Acacia, 2, participate in a 12-kilometer bike ride to "call on governments and corporations to step up climate change action to save the planet from climate catastrophe", from Quezon City Memorial Circle to Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Sunday. Other rides were also held in Davao City and in the provinces of Camarines Norte and Batangas, and in eight other Asian countries-- Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan, according to event organizer Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).