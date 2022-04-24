Pacquiao leads prayer rally in San Juan City

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pacquiao leads prayer rally at Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 24 2022 12:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential aspirant Sen. Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao speaks to thousands of supporters at a prayer rally and campaign event at the Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan City on Saturday. Pacman was endorsed by Sen. Koko Pimentel and former MILF spokesman Eid Kabalu. Pastors gather for Pacquiao prayer rally Read More: Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine San Juan prayer rally Eid Kabalu Halalan 2022 Manny Pacquiao Pacman San Juan City campaign campaign rally eleksyon eleksyon 2022 Philippine elections elections 2022 /sports/04/24/22/uaap-considering-closed-circuit-set-up-for-volleyball/life/04/24/22/new-eats-wu-xing-brings-chinese-fine-dining-to-clark/news/04/24/22/publishing-false-reports-cant-become-the-norm-robredo-camp/entertainment/04/24/22/island-musicians-make-history-in-american-song-contest/sports/04/24/22/nba-celtics-push-nets-to-brink-of-elimination