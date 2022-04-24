Pacquiao leads prayer rally in San Juan City

MULTIMEDIA

Pacquiao leads prayer rally at Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City

Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

Presidential aspirant Sen. Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao speaks to thousands of supporters at a prayer rally and campaign event at the Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan City on Saturday. Pacman was endorsed by Sen. Koko Pimentel and former MILF spokesman Eid Kabalu.