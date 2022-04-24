Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Pacquiao leads prayer rally at Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City

Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 24 2022 12:08 PM

Pacquiao leads prayer rally in San Juan City

Presidential aspirant Sen. Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao speaks to thousands of supporters at a prayer rally and campaign event at the Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan City on Saturday. Pacman was endorsed by Sen. Koko Pimentel and former MILF spokesman Eid Kabalu.

Read More:  Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao   Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine   San Juan   prayer rally   Eid Kabalu   Halalan 2022   Manny Pacquiao   Pacman   San Juan City   campaign   campaign rally   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   Philippine elections   elections 2022  