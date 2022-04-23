MULTIMEDIA
Birthday greeting for Vice-President Robredo
Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 24 2022 04:21 AM
Vice-President Leni Robredo gets a birthday greeting from two unidentified children who went up the stage from the crowd that gathered at the Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City on Saturday. Organizers estimated the crowd that filled the six-lane thoroughfare at 400,000, a new high for the presidential candidate's cross-country campaign.
