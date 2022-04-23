MULTIMEDIA

Birthday greeting for Vice-President Robredo

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Vice-President Leni Robredo gets a birthday greeting from two unidentified children who went up the stage from the crowd that gathered at the Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City on Saturday. Organizers estimated the crowd that filled the six-lane thoroughfare at 400,000, a new high for the presidential candidate's cross-country campaign.