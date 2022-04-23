Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Birthday greeting for Vice-President Robredo

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 24 2022 04:21 AM

Birthday greeting for Vice-President Robredo

Vice-President Leni Robredo gets a birthday greeting from two unidentified children who went up the stage from the crowd that gathered at the Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City on Saturday. Organizers estimated the crowd that filled the six-lane thoroughfare at 400,000, a new high for the presidential candidate's cross-country campaign. 

Read More:  birthday   campaign   election   Halalan 2022   Leni   pasay   robredo  