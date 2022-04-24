38th People's Cordillera Day celebration in QC

MULTIMEDIA
Celebrating the 38th People's Cordillera Day
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 24 2022 05:39 PM
Participants learn to play the "gangsa" as part of the activities during the 38th People's Cordillera Day- Metro Manila Leg in Quezon City on Sunday. The week-long decentralized celebration holds discussions, seminars, exhibits, and assemblies, remembering Cordillera heroes and martyrs, to promtoe Indigenous Peoples’ rights and welfare, and call for the advancement of new politics for the upcoming national elections.
