38th People's Cordillera Day celebration in QC

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the 38th People's Cordillera Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Participants learn to play the "gangsa" as part of the activities during the 38th People's Cordillera Day- Metro Manila Leg in Quezon City on Sunday. The week-long decentralized celebration holds discussions, seminars, exhibits, and assemblies, remembering Cordillera heroes and martyrs, to promtoe Indigenous Peoples’ rights and welfare, and call for the advancement of new politics for the upcoming national elections.