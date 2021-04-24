Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fresh produce arrive for community pantries Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 24 2021 11:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vegetables are offloaded at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Saturday for distribution to various community pantries around the city. The produce were brought from Central Luzon using donations sent to the Maginhawa community pantry, the first stall put up to provide free food to those struggling through the pandemic. The Maginhawa pantry has inspired a nationwide movement. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 community pantry Maginhawa community pantry vegetables Central Luzon Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/24/21/de-lima-begins-3-day-medical-furlough-after-possible-mild-stroke/business/04/24/21/business-mentor-strengthening-your-personal-brand/overseas/04/24/21/israeli-police-clash-with-palestinians-as-east-jerusalem-tensions-flare-during-ramadan/overseas/04/24/21/canadian-pm-trudeau-wife-get-first-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine/news/04/24/21/2-suspek-sa-panggagahasa-patay-matapos-manlaban-umano-sa-pulis