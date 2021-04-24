Home  >  News

Fresh produce arrive for community pantries

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 24 2021 11:08 AM

Vegetables are offloaded at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Saturday for distribution to various community pantries around the city. The produce were brought from Central Luzon using donations sent to the Maginhawa community pantry, the first stall put up to provide free food to those struggling through the pandemic. The Maginhawa pantry has inspired a nationwide movement. 
 

