Students push for fossil-free PUP

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 23 2023 01:36 PM

Students from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and climate advocates celebrate Earth Day by holding an "artivism" workshop and climate strike within the PUP campus in Manila on Sunday. The action was organized by the university in partnership with advocacy group 350 Pilipinas to pursue campus-based programs promoting renewable energy, energy efficiency, and inclusive mobility. 

