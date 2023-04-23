Paying tribute to the late Oscar M. Lopez

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering Oscar M. Lopez

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Visitors pay their respects at the wake of the late Oscar M. Lopez, former chairman emeritus, chairman and chief executive officer of Lopez Holdings Corporation and First Philippine Holdings Corporation, at The Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City on Sunday. Lopez passed away at the age of 93 last April 22. The Funeral Mass will be on April 26 at 10am.