Kakampinks show support for Leni in Pasay street party

Kakampinks show support for Robredo in 'Araw Na10 To!' street party VP Leni Media Bureau handout Posted at Apr 23 2022 08:35 PM Supporters of presidential hopeful Vice President Leni Robredo gather for the "Araw Na10 'To!" street party along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City on Saturday as the national election nears. The rally, expected to be the largest in terms of crowd volume since Robredo's presidential campaign started, coincides with the Vice President's birthday.