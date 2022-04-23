MULTIMEDIA

CDO Press Club holds #Halalan2022 coverage workshop

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

A journalist checks a sample ballot during a one-day workshop which aimed to provide detailed information on the voting process and vote counting machines in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday. At least 40 journalists and students participated in the workshop organized by the Cagayan de Oro Press Club in partnership with the Hans Seidel Foundation.