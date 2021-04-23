Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Police join community pantry bandwagon

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 23 2021 01:33 PM

Police join community pantry bandwagon

Residents of Onys Street in Sta. Ana, Manila line up to receive goods from a food mobile set up by members of the Manila Police District Station 6 on Friday. The food mobile, inspired by the community pantry on Maginhawa Street, is the police force's own contribution to fight hunger in the community. 

