MULTIMEDIA
Police join community pantry bandwagon
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 23 2021 01:33 PM
Residents of Onys Street in Sta. Ana, Manila line up to receive goods from a food mobile set up by members of the Manila Police District Station 6 on Friday. The food mobile, inspired by the community pantry on Maginhawa Street, is the police force's own contribution to fight hunger in the community.
