Police join community pantry bandwagon

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Onys Street in Sta. Ana, Manila line up to receive goods from a food mobile set up by members of the Manila Police District Station 6 on Friday. The food mobile, inspired by the community pantry on Maginhawa Street, is the police force's own contribution to fight hunger in the community.