MULTIMEDIA

People flock to Angel Locsin's community pantry

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 23 2021 03:17 PM

People crowd at a community pantry set up by actress Angel Locsin at Holy Spirit Drive in Quezon City on Friday despite efforts by organizers to enforce health and safety protocols. Locsin went online to ask for everybody's understanding and explained the situation as they temporarily stopped giving away relief goods to revert to order. A 67-year-old man died after fainting while in line.

Read More: coronavirus COVID19 community pantry Holy Spirit Angel Locsin relief