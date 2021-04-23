Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group denounces Chinese presence in Philippine waters George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 23 2021 05:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters stage a lightning rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati City on Friday. Protesters from the group Socialista slammed China for incursions of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea. They also hit the Philippine government for its failure to protect the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the disputed waters. Read More: Spratlys Spratly Islands South cina Sea West Philippine Sea China Chinese consulate protest multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/04/23/21/mga-nagka-covid-kailangan-pa-rin-magmonitor-ng-2-3-buwan-matapos-gumaling/life/04/23/21/17-anyos-sa-sultan-kudarat-nagtayo-ng-community-pantry-gamit-ang-ipon/life/04/23/21/4-colors-300-pairs-the-official-miss-universe-footwear-explained-by-jojo-bragais/entertainment/04/23/21/ano-ang-must-have-items-sa-bag-ni-jessy-mendiola-ngayong-pandemic/news/04/23/21/fda-just-waiting-for-moderna-eua-application