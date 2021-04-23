MULTIMEDIA

Group denounces Chinese presence in Philippine waters

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters stage a lightning rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati City on Friday. Protesters from the group Socialista slammed China for incursions of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea. They also hit the Philippine government for its failure to protect the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the disputed waters.