MULTIMEDIA
Worshippers at Grand Mosque of Cotabato City
Omar Juanday, PonD News Asia
Posted at Apr 22 2023 05:47 PM
Thousands of worshippers gather at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, or Grand Mosque, of Cotabato City, on Saturday. Filipino Muslims joined Muslims all over the world to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
