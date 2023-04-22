Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Worshippers at Grand Mosque of Cotabato City

Omar Juanday, PonD News Asia

Posted at Apr 22 2023 05:47 PM

Worshippers at Grand Mosque of Cotabato City

Thousands of worshippers gather at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, or Grand Mosque, of Cotabato City, on Saturday. Filipino Muslims joined Muslims all over the world to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. 

Read More:  Muslims   Cotabato   Grand Mosque   Eid ul-Fitr   Ramadan   Islam  