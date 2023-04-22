MULTIMEDIA

Worshippers at Grand Mosque of Cotabato City

Omar Juanday, PonD News Asia

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Thousands of worshippers gather at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, or Grand Mosque, of Cotabato City, on Saturday. Filipino Muslims joined Muslims all over the world to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.