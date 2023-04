Marcos meets China's Qin

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos meets Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Rene H. Dilan, PPA Pool

President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. welcomes Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang during a courtesy call at Malacañan Palace on Saturday. Qin is expected to discuss "regional security issues of mutual concern," Manila's foreign ministry said in a statement, amidst Marcos administration's decision to grant the United States access to four new bases in the country for military exercises.