Fisherfolk protest black sand mining in Aparri

Aparri fisherfolk, advocates protest black sand mining
Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 22 2022 11:44 PM

Some 1,700 fisherfolk and anti-mining advocates on Friday protest against the black sand mining operations in Cagayan River and the Babuyan Channel in Aparri. The residents decried the sudden decline in the harvest of spider shrimp or aramang allegedly due to the extractive destruction operation allegedly allowed by the provincial government.