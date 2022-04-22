Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Aparri fisherfolk, advocates protest black sand mining

Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2022 11:44 PM

Fisherfolk protest black sand mining in Aparri

Some 1,700 fisherfolk and anti-mining advocates on Friday protest against the black sand mining operations in Cagayan River and the Babuyan Channel in Aparri. The residents decried the sudden decline in the harvest of spider shrimp or aramang allegedly due to the extractive destruction operation allegedly allowed by the provincial government. 

Read More:  mining   black sand mining   fisherfolk   protest   Cagayan River   Babuyan Channel   Aparri   environment  