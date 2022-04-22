Faisal Mangondato campaigns in Western Bicutan

MULTIMEDIA

Faisal Mangondato visits Marian devotees in #Halalan2022 campaign

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Presidential hopeful Faisal Mangondato (R) with running mate Atty. Carlos Serapio woos voters during a meet and greet at the Centennial Village in Western Bicutan, Taguig on Friday. Dung his visit to Marian devotees, the Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi Party bet said that all presidential bets should continue their respective campaigns and that he felt bad about certain candidates who he accused of only thinking for themselves.