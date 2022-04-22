Faisal Mangondato campaigns in Western Bicutan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Faisal Mangondato visits Marian devotees in #Halalan2022 campaign Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 22 2022 08:28 PM | Updated as of Apr 22 2022 08:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential hopeful Faisal Mangondato (R) with running mate Atty. Carlos Serapio woos voters during a meet and greet at the Centennial Village in Western Bicutan, Taguig on Friday. Dung his visit to Marian devotees, the Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi Party bet said that all presidential bets should continue their respective campaigns and that he felt bad about certain candidates who he accused of only thinking for themselves. Mangondato not in favor of other presidential bets withdrawing from #Halalan2022 Read More: Halalan 2022 Faisal Mangondato Carlos Serapio Marian devotees Western Bicutan Taguig /video/entertainment/04/22/22/kwento-ni-marc-logan-broken-marriage-vow-lines-remix-ni-jodi-viral/business/04/22/22/ferrari-to-recall-more-than-2200-cars-in-china-over-brake-risk/news/04/22/22/over-1000-catholic-priests-bishops-endorse-leni-kiko/news/04/22/22/ph-consulate-in-sf-mails-all-ballots-to-voters/spotlight/04/22/22/leaked-memo-is-comelec-shouldering-impact-hubs-p14m-debt-to-sofitel