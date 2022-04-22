Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Faisal Mangondato visits Marian devotees in #Halalan2022 campaign

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2022 08:28 PM | Updated as of Apr 22 2022 08:47 PM

Faisal Mangondato campaigns in Western Bicutan

Presidential hopeful Faisal Mangondato (R) with running mate Atty. Carlos Serapio woos voters during a meet and greet at the Centennial Village in Western Bicutan, Taguig on Friday. Dung his visit to Marian devotees, the Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi Party bet said that all presidential bets should continue their respective campaigns and that he felt bad about certain candidates who he accused of only thinking for themselves.

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Faisal Mangondato   Carlos Serapio   Marian devotees   Western Bicutan   Taguig  