Comelec debates postponed

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commission on Elections Commissioner George Erwin Garcia (left) speaks during the briefing at their headquarters on Friday to announce the postponement of the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates this weekend. The final leg of Comelec's series of debates has been moved to April 30 and May 1 amid the controversy over its contractor's failure to pay Sofitel for hosting the events.