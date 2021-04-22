Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Zero Waste Community Pantry' set up in Antipolo barangay George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 22 2021 09:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Sangguniang Kabataan distribute goods from their "Zero Waste Community Pantry" to residents in Purok 6, Barangay Cupang in Antipolo City on Thursday, Earth Day. The pantry encourages residents to bring their own bottles to refill condiments like soy sauce, vinegar, and cooking oil, and to bring eco bags instead of using plastic. Duterte on Earth Day 2021: Healthy nation is anchored on health environment Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 community pantry Zero Waste Community Pantry Sanguniang Kabataan Brgy. Cupang Antipolo multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/04/22/21/pope-to-lead-global-rosary-marathon-for-end-of-pandemic/news/04/22/21/pacquiao-tops-preferred-2022-senatorial-bets-in-latest-pulse-asia-survey/entertainment/04/22/21/i-wanted-it-to-work-kris-gets-honest-about-james-yap-in-heart-to-heart-with-bimby/life/04/22/21/unsung-heroes-retrato-2-health-worker-nagpapahinga-naka-ppe-viral/news/04/22/21/kaanak-ng-mga-napaslang-sa-bloody-sunday-nakipagpulong-sa-doj