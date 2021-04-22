Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

'Zero Waste Community Pantry' set up in Antipolo barangay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 22 2021 09:07 PM

'Zero Waste Community Pantry' set up in Antipolo barangay

Members of the Sangguniang Kabataan distribute goods from their "Zero Waste Community Pantry" to residents in Purok 6, Barangay Cupang in Antipolo City on Thursday, Earth Day. The pantry encourages residents to bring their own bottles to refill condiments like soy sauce, vinegar, and cooking oil, and to bring eco bags instead of using plastic. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   community pantry   Zero Waste Community Pantry   Sanguniang Kabataan   Brgy. Cupang   Antipolo   multimedia   multimedia photos  