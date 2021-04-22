MULTIMEDIA

'Zero Waste Community Pantry' set up in Antipolo barangay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Sangguniang Kabataan distribute goods from their "Zero Waste Community Pantry" to residents in Purok 6, Barangay Cupang in Antipolo City on Thursday, Earth Day. The pantry encourages residents to bring their own bottles to refill condiments like soy sauce, vinegar, and cooking oil, and to bring eco bags instead of using plastic.