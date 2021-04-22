MULTIMEDIA

'Teach a man to plant': Community Pan-tree gives away seedlings

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People get seedlings of fruit-bearing trees and vegetables at a "Community Pan-Tree" set-up by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources - NCR in North Avenue, Quezon City on Thursday. Inspired by the growing number of community pantries in the country, the environmental department gave out free seedlings in observance of Earth Day 2021 to promote urban gardening as a form of stress reliever and address food security in the region.