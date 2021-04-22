MULTIMEDIA

More community pantries pop up

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

A rolling community pantry caters to the public in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City on Thursday as more similar initiatives are popping up across the country, inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry, to help people cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid praise for the initiative from the general public, National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesman Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade recently likened a community pantry organizer’s efforts to "Satan giving apple to Eve,” leading some senators to call for his removal or the defunding of the task force.