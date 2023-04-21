MULTIMEDIA

'No to SIM card registration'

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Protesters opposed to the registration of SIM cards rally in front of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) in Quezon City on Friday. The DICT, the government agency tasked to implement the law requiring mobile phone holders to register their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards, has said that there is no extension of the April 26 deadline for registration "at this point".

