China urged: Recall Ambassador Huang Xilian

Members of Akbayan Party gather at the Chinese Consular Office on Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue in Makati City on Friday, to coincide with the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to the Philippines. The group called on Qin to recall Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and apologize for his alleged outrageous statements against OFWs in Taiwan.

