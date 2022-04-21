Home  >  News

PETA urges people to go vegan on eve of Earth Day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2022 06:32 PM

PETA rejects animal meat

People wearing dinosaur costumes hold placards during a protest near the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Manila on Thursday. The group is encouraging people to stop eating animal meat and go vegan in time for the commemoration of Earth Day on April 22. 

