PETA rejects animal meat

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PETA urges people to go vegan on eve of Earth Day George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 21 2022 06:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wearing dinosaur costumes hold placards during a protest near the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Manila on Thursday. The group is encouraging people to stop eating animal meat and go vegan in time for the commemoration of Earth Day on April 22. Read More: PETA People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals vegetarian veganism vegan dinosaur costume CCP