Macapagal Blvd to close for #Halalan2022 campaign rally

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Macapagal Blvd, Buendia Ave to close for #Halalan2022 grand rally George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 21 2022 05:42 PM Production personnel set up a stage near the corner of Macapagal Boulevard and Buendia Avenue in Pasay City on Thursday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently announced that only one lane of Macapagal Boulevard up to Buendia Avenue will be passable from April 19 to 21, while all lanes for both roads will be closed from April 22 to 24. The road closure is due to the mobilization of volunteer supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo in preparation for a grand rally on her birthday on April 23. Robredo after rivals' remarks: No more hurtful words, focus on campaign Read More: Halalan 2022 campaign grand rally Leni Robredo Macapagal Blvd Buendia Ave. Macapagal closure Buendia closure road closure campaign rally Macapagal Blvd closure eleksyon eleksyon 2022 elections elections 2022 Philippine elections