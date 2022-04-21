Macapagal Blvd to close for #Halalan2022 campaign rally

MULTIMEDIA

Macapagal Blvd, Buendia Ave to close for #Halalan2022 grand rally

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Production personnel set up a stage near the corner of Macapagal Boulevard and Buendia Avenue in Pasay City on Thursday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently announced that only one lane of Macapagal Boulevard up to Buendia Avenue will be passable from April 19 to 21, while all lanes for both roads will be closed from April 22 to 24.

The road closure is due to the mobilization of volunteer supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo in preparation for a grand rally on her birthday on April 23.