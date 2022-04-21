Ka Leody brings #Halalan2022 campaign to Batangas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ka Leody meets and greets supporters in Batangas Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 21 2022 10:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman has his picture taken with supporters during a campaign rally at the the Batangas Provincial Sports Complex on Thursday as Halalan 2022 nears. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Thursday it was investigating a shooting incident during the Bukidnon visit of de Guzman and members of his party which injured 5 people. Comelec probes shooting at Ka Leody's Bukidnon event PANOORIN: Bagong video sa pamamaril sa grupo ni Ka Leody sa Bukidnon PNP: No connection yet to consider shooting at De Guzman event as election-related Read More: Halalan 2022 campaign Batangas Provincial Sports Complex Leody de Guzman campaign /entertainment/04/21/22/andrea-brillantes-joins-adie-in-tahanan-music-video/news/04/21/22/leody-highlights-plight-of-workers-in-batangas-sortie/news/04/21/22/sara-duterte-camp-urges-walden-bello-to-be-man-enough-with-cyber-libel-case/news/04/21/22/ka-leody-calls-for-donations-for-bukidnon-shooting-victims/video/news/04/21/22/isko-moreno-tuloy-ang-patutsada-sa-kampo-ni-robredo