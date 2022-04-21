Home  >  News

Ka Leody meets and greets supporters in Batangas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2022 10:41 PM

Ka Leody brings #Halalan2022 campaign to Batangas

Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman has his picture taken with supporters during a campaign rally at the the Batangas Provincial Sports Complex on Thursday as Halalan 2022 nears. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Thursday it was investigating a shooting incident during the Bukidnon visit of de Guzman and members of his party which injured 5 people.

