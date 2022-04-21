Commuters left stranded as provincial buses limit operations

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Commuters affected as prov'l buses limit operations after ‘window hours’ imposition Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 21 2022 04:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers wait at a private bus terminal along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday, as bus operators limit their services after the MMDA imposed a ‘window hour’ scheme on EDSA for provincial buses from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The LTFRB said that provincial buses need not limit their operations due to the newly imposed scheme because they can drop passengers at the North Luzon Express Terminal, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, Araneta Center Cubao, and Santa Rosa Laguna's Integrated Terminal. LTFRB: Provincial buses need not limit operations due to 'window hour' policy Mga pasahero stranded dahil sa 'window hours' ng mga provincial bus sa NCR Read More: MMDA provincial buses window hours NLET PITX Araneta Bus Terminal SRIT commuters stranded passengers stranded commuters traveling provincial buses EDSA provincial buses window hours /life/04/21/22/millennials-have-highest-interest-to-travel-research/overseas/04/21/22/ukraine-bodies-found-outside-kyiv-with-signs-of-torture/sports/04/21/22/feu-coach-racela-hails-tams-character-in-must-win-game/news/04/21/22/comelec-to-set-up-makeshift-polling-centers-in-agaton-hit-areas/overseas/04/21/22/putin-hails-liberation-of-mariupol