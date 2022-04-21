Commuters left stranded as provincial buses limit operations

MULTIMEDIA

Commuters affected as prov'l buses limit operations after ‘window hours’ imposition

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Passengers wait at a private bus terminal along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday, as bus operators limit their services after the MMDA imposed a ‘window hour’ scheme on EDSA for provincial buses from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The LTFRB said that provincial buses need not limit their operations due to the newly imposed scheme because they can drop passengers at the North Luzon Express Terminal, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, Araneta Center Cubao, and Santa Rosa Laguna's Integrated Terminal.



