BIR urged to collect Marcos’ unpaid taxes

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters picket in front of the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Quezon City on Thursday, calling on presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos Jr. to withdraw 203 billion pesos to settle his family's unpaid taxes. The protesters reiterated their call to the BIR to hold the Marcoses accountable for their unpaid taxes.

