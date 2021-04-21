Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Maginhawa Community pantry reopens

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2021 12:44 PM

Maginhawa Community pantry reopens

People line up at the reopened Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City Wednesday, a day after it suspended operation due to reported profiling by the PNP and red-tagging of its organizers. The pantry resumed operations after assurance of protection from the local government .Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  COVID-19   modified enhanced community quarantine   Maginhawa community pantry   community pantries   red-tagging   multimedia   multimedia photos  