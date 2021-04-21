MULTIMEDIA

Maginhawa Community pantry reopens

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

People line up at the reopened Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City Wednesday, a day after it suspended operation due to reported profiling by the PNP and red-tagging of its organizers. The pantry resumed operations after assurance of protection from the local government .Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News