Maginhawa Community pantry reopens
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 21 2021 12:44 PM

People line up at the reopened Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City Wednesday, a day after it suspended operation due to reported profiling by the PNP and red-tagging of its organizers. The pantry resumed operations after assurance of protection from the local government .Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Community pantry movement shows wages, gov't aid not enough: initiator