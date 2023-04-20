MULTIMEDIA

Environmental group makes mural denouncing Balikatan and EDCA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Environmental advocates work on a community mural in Quezon City on Thursday, denouncing the ongoing Balikatan exercises with the United States military and the planned Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement expansion to four new sites in the country. The group calls out the current activities with the US due to its environmental and human rights impact in the country, ahead of Earth Day.