Declaration of climate emergency pushed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Environmental groups call for declaration of climate emergency Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 20 2023 02:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Environmental advocates from the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice hold a protest march along Bustillos Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday, ahead of the Earth Day celebration. The group called on governments worldwide to declare a climate emergency as effects of the global climate crisis weigh down on vulnerable countries such as the Philippines. ‘Need to act fast’: Makati City declares ‘climate emergency’ Country most threatened by climate change? Study says it’s Philippines Read More: climate emergency Philippine Movement for Climate Justice climate justice Earth Day climate crisis environment /news/04/20/23/ofw-injured-in-sudan-clashes-80-requesting-rescue-dfa/spotlight/04/20/23/umanoy-gunman-sa-pagpatay-kay-percy-lapid-humingi-ng-tawad/video/news/04/20/23/lokal-na-pamahalaan-ng-batanes-suportado-ang-balikatan/business/04/20/23/snapchat-seeks-path-to-profit-without-losing-its-way/entertainment/04/20/23/gerald-anderson-fondly-looks-back-at-pbb-experience