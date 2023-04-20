Declaration of climate emergency pushed

Home  >  News

Environmental groups call for declaration of climate emergency

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2023 02:16 PM

Environmental advocates from the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice hold a protest march along Bustillos Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday, ahead of the Earth Day celebration. The group called on governments worldwide to declare a climate emergency as effects of the global climate crisis weigh down on vulnerable countries such as the Philippines.

 

