VP bet Bello files counter-affidavit on cyberlibel case

VP bet Walden Bello files counter-affidavit on cyberlibel case

Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Laban ng Masa VP candidate Walden Bello, accompanied by his lead counsel Laban ng Masa senatorial bet Atty. Luke Espiritu, files his counter-affidavit at the City Prosecutor's Office at the Hall of Justice in Davao City on Wednesday. Bello is facing a P10-Million cyberlibel case filed by former Davao City Information Officer Jefry Tupas over a statement on his alleged arrest during a drug raid last November 6, 2021 in Davao de Oro.