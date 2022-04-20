Home  >  News

VP bet Walden Bello files counter-affidavit on cyberlibel case

Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2022 11:35 AM | Updated as of Apr 20 2022 11:40 AM

VP bet Bello files counter-affidavit on cyberlibel case

Laban ng Masa VP candidate Walden Bello, accompanied by his lead counsel Laban ng Masa senatorial bet Atty. Luke Espiritu, files his counter-affidavit at the City Prosecutor's Office at the Hall of Justice in Davao City on Wednesday. Bello is facing a P10-Million cyberlibel case filed by former Davao City Information Officer Jefry Tupas over a statement on his alleged arrest during a drug raid last November 6, 2021 in Davao de Oro. 

