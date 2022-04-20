VP bet Bello files counter-affidavit on cyberlibel case

Home > News MULTIMEDIA VP bet Walden Bello files counter-affidavit on cyberlibel case Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 20 2022 11:35 AM | Updated as of Apr 20 2022 11:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Laban ng Masa VP candidate Walden Bello, accompanied by his lead counsel Laban ng Masa senatorial bet Atty. Luke Espiritu, files his counter-affidavit at the City Prosecutor's Office at the Hall of Justice in Davao City on Wednesday. Bello is facing a P10-Million cyberlibel case filed by former Davao City Information Officer Jefry Tupas over a statement on his alleged arrest during a drug raid last November 6, 2021 in Davao de Oro. Ex-Davao City PIO Jefry Tupas files cyberlibel complaint vs Walden Bello Read More: Halalan 2022 Walden Bello Jeffry Tupas 10-million cyberlibel case /life/04/20/22/karina-bautista-open-to-join-beauty-pageants/sports/04/20/22/pba-aguilar-remaining-cautious-as-injury-gets-better/entertainment/04/20/22/zanjoe-natutuwa-sa-reaksyon-sa-broken-marriage-vow/sports/04/20/22/abl-juan-gdl-debuts-as-bbm-cls-knights-claim-big-win/news/04/20/22/250-kilong-campaign-materials-binaklas-sa-cebu