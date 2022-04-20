Marcos barnstorms Batangas as #Halalan2022 nears

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos greets Batangas supporters in grand rally Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 20 2022 11:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa City and Malvar town, Batangas on Wednesday. A Commission on Elections division has junked the remaining disqualification case against the former senator, ruling that the case based on Marcos' failure to file income tax returns lacked merit. Comelec division junks last disqualification case vs Marcos Read More: Halalan 2022 campaign sortie grand rally Bongbong Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. national elections elections Batangas Lima Commercial Estate /video/news/04/20/22/pnp-not-linking-shooting-at-leody-event-to-election-yet/video/news/04/20/22/comelec-division-junks-last-marcos-dq-case/video/news/04/20/22/galvez-ph-very-unlikely-to-hit-vaccination-target/video/news/04/20/22/moreno-dares-robredo-to-deny-telling-bets-to-withdraw/news/04/20/22/marcos-sara-barnstorm-batangas-again