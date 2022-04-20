Home  >  News

Marcos greets Batangas supporters in grand rally

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2022 11:44 PM

Marcos barnstorms Batangas as #Halalan2022 nears

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa City and Malvar town, Batangas on Wednesday. A Commission on Elections division has junked the remaining disqualification case against the former senator, ruling that the case based on Marcos' failure to file income tax returns lacked merit. 

