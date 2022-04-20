Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ka Leody back in Manila after shooting incident in Bukidnon ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 20 2022 10:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Labor leader and presidential aspirant Leodegario “Ka Leody” de Guzman arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday, after surviving a shooting incident in Quezon, Bukidnon where at least five members of the Manobo-Pulangiyon tribes were injured. Comelec Commissioner George Erwin M. Garcia condemned the incident and committed to investigate the shooting, which he called a ‘cowardly act.’ Ka Leody camp says 5 injured after shots fired during meeting with Manobo leaders Gunshots fired during Bukidnon activity of Ka Leody; 5 injured Grupo ni Ka Leody, mga katutubo pinaputukan ng baril sa Bukidnon Read More: Halalan 2022 Leody De Guzman NAIA shooting incident Manobo-Pulangiyon tribe /sports/04/20/22/raducanu-spurred-on-to-tackle-the-clay-in-stuttgart/news/04/20/22/davao-region-logs-4-leptospirosis-deaths-this-year/business/04/20/22/temporary-aid-can-offset-inflation-hit-to-families-imf-official/sports/04/20/22/fury-has-zero-business-with-controversial-kinahan/classified-odd/04/20/22/most-wanted-arestado-sa-araw-ng-kaarawan-binigyan-ng-cake