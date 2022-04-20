MULTIMEDIA

Ka Leody back in Manila after shooting incident in Bukidnon

Labor leader and presidential aspirant Leodegario “Ka Leody” de Guzman arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday, after surviving a shooting incident in Quezon, Bukidnon where at least five members of the Manobo-Pulangiyon tribes were injured. Comelec Commissioner George Erwin M. Garcia condemned the incident and committed to investigate the shooting, which he called a ‘cowardly act.’