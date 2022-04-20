MULTIMEDIA

Women groups unite against election fraud

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Women-led groups and individuals launch an alliance dubbed BFF: Babae Laban sa Fake at Fraud in Quezon City on Wednesday, committed to help guard against all forms of fakery and fraudulence in the May elections. The group aims to train volunteers and set up "Sumbong Daya" desks outside polling precincts for reporting of irregularities, vote buying, and other forms of fraudulence, in planned coordination with COMELEC, PPCRV, and other like-minded groups.