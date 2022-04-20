MULTIMEDIA
Women groups unite against election fraud
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 20 2022 01:58 PM
Women-led groups and individuals launch an alliance dubbed BFF: Babae Laban sa Fake at Fraud in Quezon City on Wednesday, committed to help guard against all forms of fakery and fraudulence in the May elections. The group aims to train volunteers and set up "Sumbong Daya" desks outside polling precincts for reporting of irregularities, vote buying, and other forms of fraudulence, in planned coordination with COMELEC, PPCRV, and other like-minded groups.
