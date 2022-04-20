Home  >  News

Photo exhibit on PH-China cooperation opens

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2022 09:20 PM

Ambassador Huang Xilian attends PH-China photo exhibit

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian attends the opening of a photo exhibit on Philippines-China cooperation at the FFCCCII Building in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday. The exhibit highlights moments of exchanges, trade, and economic cooperation of the two countries during the Duterte administration. 

