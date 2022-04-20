Ambassador Huang Xilian attends PH-China photo exhibit

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Photo exhibit on PH-China cooperation opens Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 20 2022 09:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian attends the opening of a photo exhibit on Philippines-China cooperation at the FFCCCII Building in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday. The exhibit highlights moments of exchanges, trade, and economic cooperation of the two countries during the Duterte administration. Read More: China Philippines cooperation achievements photo exhibit Chinese Embassy FFCCCII Huang Xilian Philippines-China relations foreign affairs /entertainment/04/20/22/watch-lizzo-returns-with-about-damn-time-music-video/news/04/20/22/dept-of-migrant-workers-mga-problema-ng-ofw-tinalakay-sa-kongreso/entertainment/04/20/22/hailee-steinfeld-teases-new-song-beat-on-tiktok/entertainment/04/20/22/jc-alcantara-to-surprise-brother-inside-pbb-house/entertainment/04/20/22/isabelle-daza-returns-to-acting-after-2-years