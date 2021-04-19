Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quarantined schools Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at Apr 20 2021 12:05 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman undergoing reverse isolation as protection from contracting the coronavirus disease from her household members, who tested positive, stays at a school converted into a quarantine facility in Marikina City on Monday. Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in March, the Department of Education allowed some of the public schools to be converted to quarantine facilities due to the lack of rooms in hospitals. DOH: Schools to be used again as quarantine facilities amid COVID-19 spike Read More: coronavirus COVID19 schools quarantine Marikina isolation multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/04/20/21/watch-shang-chi-trailer-promises-a-battle-royale-with-marvels-master-of-kung-fu/video/news/04/19/21/typhoon-bising-catanduanes/news/04/19/21/4-pawikan-pinakawalan-matapos-malambat-sa-ilocos-sur/video/business/04/19/21/pse-covid-19-stock-exchange/video/news/04/19/21/community-pantries-pop-up-across-ph-amid-pandemic