Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at Apr 20 2021 12:05 AM

Quarantined schools

A woman undergoing reverse isolation as protection from contracting the coronavirus disease from her household members, who tested positive, stays at a school converted into a quarantine facility in Marikina City on Monday. Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in March, the Department of Education allowed some of the public schools to be converted to quarantine facilities due to the lack of rooms in hospitals. 

