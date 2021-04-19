MULTIMEDIA

Quarantined schools

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

A woman undergoing reverse isolation as protection from contracting the coronavirus disease from her household members, who tested positive, stays at a school converted into a quarantine facility in Marikina City on Monday. Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in March, the Department of Education allowed some of the public schools to be converted to quarantine facilities due to the lack of rooms in hospitals.