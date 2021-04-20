MULTIMEDIA

A helping hand: Lining up for goods at Matatag community pantry

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People line up at a community pantry along Matatag Street in Quezon City on Tuesday. Similar initiatives are popping up across the country, inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry, to help people cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maginhawa Community Pantry temporarily suspended its operation after the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) shared several posts on Facebook accusing community pantries of propaganda.