MULTIMEDIA
Flooding in Eastern Samar due to Bising
Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 20 2021 03:12 PM
Residents cross a flooded street caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Bising in Barangay Bigo, Arteche, Eastern Samar on Tuesday morning. Typhoon Bising was located based on all available data at 475 km East of Infanta, Quezon (15.5°N, 126.0°E) at 10 a.m. on April 20, with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.
- /entertainment/04/20/21/wonder-woman-1984-all-set-for-ph-release-on-hbo-go-via-sky
- /entertainment/04/20/21/seth-fedelin-mas-gentleman-at-mature-na-ayon-kay-andrea-brillantes
- /news/04/20/21/manila-begins-building-luneta-field-hospital-for-covid-19-patients
- /news/04/20/21/us-china-philippines-duterte-sea-incursion-palace-romualdez
- /news/04/20/21/2-nawawala-matapos-maligo-sa-beach-sa-sarangani