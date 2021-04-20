MULTIMEDIA

Flooding in Eastern Samar due to Bising

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Residents cross a flooded street caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Bising in Barangay Bigo, Arteche, Eastern Samar on Tuesday morning. Typhoon Bising was located based on all available data at 475 km East of Infanta, Quezon (15.5°N, 126.0°E) at 10 a.m. on April 20, with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.