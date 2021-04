MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccination in Iloilo continues

Arnold Almacen, IIloilo City Mayor's Office

Medical frontliners vaccinate fellow health workers against COVID-19 at the Central Philippine University gymnasium in Iloilo CIty on Tuesday. As of April 20, the city has vaccinated a total of 1,775 government medical frontliners against the virus.