Getting tested at home

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Health workers prepare to conduct COVID-19 tests in a household where positive cases were recorded, as part of government contact-tracing program in Quezon City Tuesday. The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 21,664 new COVID-19 recoveries, the 3rd straight day that recoveries numbered more than 9,000 adding that the country would see a relatively high number of recoveries in the coming days as it veers away from weekly mass recoveries every Sunday.