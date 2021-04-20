Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning up ahead of Earth Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 20 2021 04:04 PM | Updated as of Apr 20 2021 04:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Bakawan warriors from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) collect trash and marine debris at the Las Piñas-Paranaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) on Tuesday, two days before the observance of Earth Day 2021. Celebrated annually on April 22 since 1970, Earth Day aims to raise awareness on the state of the planet and encourage action towards environmental protection. World running out of time to tackle climate crisis, says UN Read More: Earth Day 2021 Bakawan warriors DENR Las Piñas-Paranaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/04/20/21/wonder-woman-1984-all-set-for-ph-release-on-hbo-go-via-sky/entertainment/04/20/21/seth-fedelin-mas-gentleman-at-mature-na-ayon-kay-andrea-brillantes/news/04/20/21/manila-begins-building-luneta-field-hospital-for-covid-19-patients/news/04/20/21/us-china-philippines-duterte-sea-incursion-palace-romualdez/news/04/20/21/2-nawawala-matapos-maligo-sa-beach-sa-sarangani