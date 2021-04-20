Home  >  News

Cleaning up ahead of Earth Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2021 04:04 PM | Updated as of Apr 20 2021 04:05 PM

Bakawan warriors from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) collect trash and marine debris at the Las Piñas-Paranaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) on Tuesday, two days before the observance of Earth Day 2021. Celebrated annually on April 22 since 1970, Earth Day aims to raise awareness on the state of the planet and encourage action towards environmental protection.

