Teachers urge DepEd to junk Memo 29

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Teachers call on DepEd to junk mandatory on-site reporting Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 19 2022 06:58 PM | Updated as of Apr 19 2022 07:33 PM Teachers picket in front of the Department of Education head office in Pasig City on Tuesday, calling for the suspension of the agency's order for 100% mandatory on-site reporting. The group underscored the alleged failure of DepEd to prepare schools to host teachers for distance learning setups such as proper internet connections and calling for flexible work setups for effective education amid the COVID-19 pandemic. DepEd defends mandatory on-site reporting policy Aug. 22 opening, 'more face-to-face classes' eyed for SY 2022-2023 Read More: protest DepEd Department of Education teachers coronavirus COVID-19 DepEd Memo 29 on-site reporting mandatory on-site reporting