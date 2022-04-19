Teachers urge DepEd to junk Memo 29

MULTIMEDIA

Teachers call on DepEd to junk mandatory on-site reporting

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Teachers picket in front of the Department of Education head office in Pasig City on Tuesday, calling for the suspension of the agency's order for 100% mandatory on-site reporting. The group underscored the alleged failure of DepEd to prepare schools to host teachers for distance learning setups such as proper internet connections and calling for flexible work setups for effective education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.