Halalan2022 campaign materials printing continues

MULTIMEDIA

Campaign tarpaulin printing continues

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2022 05:13 PM

Men continue to work inside a tarpaulin printing shop in Manila on Tuesday less than a month before the national elections. Comelec commissioner Marlon Casquejo, head of the poll body's overseas voting committee, say issues such as delay of ballot shipments and possible tampering flagged recently by election watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections have been resolved.

Watchdog flags 'irregularities' in overseas voting; Comelec says issues 'resolved'

'Divine intervention': Pacquiao camp relieved he skipped press conference

Isko stands by #WithdrawLeni call, urges Robredo camp to 'stop being a bully'

Read More: #Halalan 2022 campaign materials campaign materials printing elections national elections