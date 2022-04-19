Halalan2022 campaign materials printing continues

MULTIMEDIA

Campaign tarpaulin printing continues

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Men continue to work inside a tarpaulin printing shop in Manila on Tuesday less than a month before the national elections. Comelec commissioner Marlon Casquejo, head of the poll body's overseas voting committee, say issues such as delay of ballot shipments and possible tampering flagged recently by election watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections have been resolved.