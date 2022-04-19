Home  >  News

We can follow the dream safely

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 19 2022 02:31 PM

A woman gets her Covid-19 vaccination at the Mandaluyong City Hall on Tuesday. The Mandaluyong City Health Department continues with its regular vaccination, even as the government approved the rollout of second booster shots to vulnerable sectors by the end of the week at the earliest and next week at the latest. 

