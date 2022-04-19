Home > News MULTIMEDIA We can follow the dream safely Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 19 2022 02:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman gets her Covid-19 vaccination at the Mandaluyong City Hall on Tuesday. The Mandaluyong City Health Department continues with its regular vaccination, even as the government approved the rollout of second booster shots to vulnerable sectors by the end of the week at the earliest and next week at the latest. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination vaccine booster Mandaluyong /business/04/19/22/dont-buy-p20-p5-coins-at-higher-prices-online-bsp/news/04/19/22/suspek-sa-pananaksak-sa-pamilya-patay-sa-batangas/sports/04/19/22/ncaa-mapua-hands-csb-back-to-back-losses/sports/04/19/22/weightlifting-chief-eyes-at-least-2-golds-in-sea-games/sports/04/19/22/nba-warriors-crush-nuggets-for-2-0-series-lead