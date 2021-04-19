MULTIMEDIA

Sea travel suspended in Bicol region due to Bising

Charism Sayat, AFP

An aerial shot of cargo trucks bound for the Visayas and Mindanao islands lining up along a highway in Daraga town, Albay province, after authorities stopped the ferry service between Luzon and Samar islands due to Typhoon Bising. Sea travel for all types of seacraft is prohibited over the eastern seaboard of Luzon and northeastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas as Bising, which is currently located 250 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, moves northward or northwestward with 195 kph winds and 240 kph gusts.