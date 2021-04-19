MULTIMEDIA

Call for Bayanihan at a community pantry in Quezon city

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People queue as they wait for replenishment of goods at a community pantry along Visayas Avenue across Road 8 in Quezon City on Monday. Khalela Añonuevo, who initiated the community pantry in the area, encourages residents and other interested donors to contribute basic food supplies, like repacked rice, vegetables, canned goods and instant noodles, to help people, particularly PUV drivers plying the area, cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.