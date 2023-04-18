Staying hydrated

MULTIMEDIA

MMDA supplies coolers, water to field personnel

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel receive bottled water at the MMDA outpost along EDSA and East Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday, as part of the agency’s effort to safeguard the health and well-being of its field personnel during the summer months. Traffic enforcers and street sweepers are entitled to a 30-minute heat stroke and water break from April 1 to May 31 as protection from the intense summer heat.